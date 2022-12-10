Back in the USSR

Not Available

Successful 34-year-old businessman Anton Radimov is already fed up with everything in this life and nothing is interesting. From boredom and lack of love, he finds solace in alcohol (which he drinks all the time). His close friend Andrey decides to save him, and as a result, Anton gets to a meeting of alcoholics anonymous, where he meets a strange man nicknamed "Stalker", who offers Anton a real adventure with feelings that he has never experienced. And after that, Anton is miraculously transported from his 2010 year to the past-to April 27, 1975. There Anton meets his true love and afterwards he doesn't even want to go back to his present time.