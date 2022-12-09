Not Available

This series has challenged one British family to dine through the decades, lifting the cooking pot lid on how eating habits for UK households have changed dramatically since World War II. For two-and-a-half months last summer, the Robshaw family rolled back the years to find out exactly how they would have eaten as a family living in each of the post-war decades in the 20th century. The results, to be screened later this month on BBC2's Back in Time for Dinner programme, were fascinating - if not occasionally stomach churning. Stepping into a different dining room for each decade, the Robshaws - dad Brandon, mum Rochelle and children Miranda, 17; Rosalind, 15 and Fred 10 - lived through how menus have changed.