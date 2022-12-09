Not Available

The series, Back Seat Drivers, sees Australian comedians and entertainers getting behind the wheel of a taxicab to take the pulse of the nation. In an irreverent ride around town with everyday punters, the cabbie comedians are agent provocateurs in search of the 'truth'. The trouble is, 'truth' comes in many flavours and when you never know who might jump in the back seat, the only thing certain is a journey full of surprises. With Veronica Milsom manning dispatch, she'll send out her fleet of comedians to all the suburban hotspots to pick up fares and grab their opinions. The cabbie comedians include Andrew O’Keefe, Mel Buttle, Ronny Chieng, Tommy Little, Jordan Raskopoulos and Tegan Higginbotham.