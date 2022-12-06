Not Available

Back to You is a traditional live-audience sitcom starring sitcom veterans Kelsey Grammer and Patricia Heaton as co-news anchors who reunite at a Pittsburgh television station after they worked together previously in the '90s. Chuck Darling is a bit of a womanizer and moved on from Pittsburgh to a large market but his career took a large hit after a terrible on-screen blunder. In the managers' attempt to bring the Pittsburgh newscast back to #1, Chuck Darling makes his return with his former co-anchor Kelly Carr.