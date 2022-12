Not Available

In an attempt to get over a serious case of cold feet, recently engaged Ryan (Noah Reid) and Beth (Meghan Heffern) embark on separate European vacations with the mantra “what happens in Europe, stays in Europe.” But hours into his adventure with his party animal and womanizing best friend Brandon (Dillon Casey), Ryan realizes he’s made a huge mistake and sets off in search of Beth. His one problem? He has no idea where she could be.