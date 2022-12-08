Not Available

This popular Anglia Television production for ITV focuses on the experiences of three Women's Land Army volunteers with very different backgrounds. Dizzy debutante Daphne Finch-Beauchamp, cheerful Cockney Jenny Dabb and sensible Jewish girl Shirley Bloom find themselves in the Norfolk village of Clayfield, sharing a hasty education in argricultural matters, more than a few mishaps and a little romance along the way. Originally screened in 1977, Backs To The Land features a catchy theme tune sung by Anne Shelton, one of Britain's most popular and inspiring wartime entertainers and beloved by Allied forces around the world. Backs To The Land was in production for three series.