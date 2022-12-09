Backstreet Rookie

It tells an unpredictable 24-hour love story of the four-dimensional innocent girl Jung Saet Byeol who was once a troublemaker and the adorkable caring male store manager, Choi Dae Hyun, in the context of a convenience store. They have met each other accidentally 4 years ago, back then Saet Byeol asked Dae Hyun to buy cigarettes for them. Until now, Saet Byeol comes to the convenience store Dae Hyun runs for a part-time job, their hilarious romantic story starts.
|Ji Chang-wook
|Choi Dae-Hyun
|Kim Yoo-jung
|Jung Saet-Byul
|Do Sang-woo
|Jo Seung-Jun
|Han Sun-hwa
|Yoo Yeon-Joo
|Ahn Sol-Bin
|Jung Eun-Byu
|Kim Min-Kyu
|Kang Ji-Wook
