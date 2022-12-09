Not Available

Backstreet Rookie

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Lee Myung-Woo

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Taewon Entertainment

It tells an unpredictable 24-hour love story of the four-dimensional innocent girl Jung Saet Byeol who was once a troublemaker and the adorkable caring male store manager, Choi Dae Hyun, in the context of a convenience store. They have met each other accidentally 4 years ago, back then Saet Byeol asked Dae Hyun to buy cigarettes for them. Until now, Saet Byeol comes to the convenience store Dae Hyun runs for a part-time job, their hilarious romantic story starts.

Cast

Ji Chang-wookChoi Dae-Hyun
Kim Yoo-jungJung Saet-Byul
Do Sang-wooJo Seung-Jun
Han Sun-hwaYoo Yeon-Joo
Ahn Sol-BinJung Eun-Byu
Kim Min-KyuKang Ji-Wook

