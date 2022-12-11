Not Available

Backyard Ballistics is a science-based construction series hosted by Jörg Sprave and Cheyenne Ruether. Each episode sees extraordinary challenges set by the fans that could be anything from building a machine gun crossbow to sling shotting a car! We follow the pair as they formulate their plans, delve into the science of the challenge and construct, test and analyse their builds. Finally, it's time to pit their builds against the best. Cue head to heads with celebrity guests, professional sportsmen, apocalypse experts, the best historical ballistics ever built and even the occasional giant duck for the explosive finale!