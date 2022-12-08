Backyard Inventors

Not Available

Innovation expert Doug Hall travels across Canada in search of everyday inventors with exceptional ideas. His mission is to find and mentor Canada’s next great inventors, taking them on a journey of a lifetime, from the backyard to the boardroom. In each episode, Hall travels to backyards and basements in search of an inventor with an idea that has real potential. The inventor who impresses him the most will be invited to Eureka! Ranch where their invention will be re-worked, re-tooled and turned into a marketable product that they will ultimately pitch to a big business. Hall heads up what is today known as “America’s #1 Idea Team” at The Eureka! Ranch, which serves Fortune 500 clients and the average American home uses 18 products or services that he and his team have invented or reinvented.