In Hiroshima, a gang known as "Biisuto," led by Hidenori Danno, is the number 1 gang in the area. The number 1 gang is "Hiroshima Naitsu". Meanwhile, high school student Tsukasa happens to meet Yoji, Hisao and Eiji and become friends with them. Through his new friends, Tsukasa becomes involved with the gang "Gokuraku Cho". One day, Tsukasa fights with the Shun, the leader of "Gokuraku Cho" and beats him. Tsukasa now becomes the 8th leader for "Gokuraku Cho".