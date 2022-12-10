Bad Buddy Series

Not Available

Ever since they were young, Pran and Pat's fathers' had a deep and raging rivalry - trying to one-up each other on everything. This was also extended towards their sons. Comparing their sons' achievements and merits, whether it can be academic or extracurricular - the two fathers has left no stones unturned to outshine and gloat in front of the other. It was almost like rivalry was passed down as a family heirloom and the two boys will became rivals as well. Until - they grew has tired and became friends. Really good friends. However, because of their fathers' rivalry, their friendship will had to be kept under wraps. And so began a journey of secret friendship - and then perhaps a sweet secret romance?