Not Available

Bad Education, written by and starring Jack Whitehall, follows Alfie, the worst teacher ever to grace the British education system, and a bigger kid than his students. Despite his obvious shortcomings, Alfie's position at the school is stable thanks to Fraser, the school's headmaster, who tragically longs to be as cool as Alfie. He's the teacher who just wants to be everyone's 'best mate' and is prone to massive and very public mishaps. There's also Miss Gulliver, the school biology teacher and the apple of Alfie's eye. She cares deeply about the school and the students. Deputy headmistress Pickwell is less easy-going. She is an 'old school' teacher and can't stand her younger colleagues. She's a disciplinarian who wants Creationism put back on the syllabus and would prefer a school without children at all!