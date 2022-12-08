Not Available

Las Vegas offers plenty of opportunities to find adventure -- the city's "Sin City'' nickname didn't come about by accident, after all -- and where there's adventure, sometimes bad decisions follow. That's where Dirk Vermin enters the picture, giving a second chance to people in Vegas who have regrettable pictures decorating their skin. The reality series "Bad Ink'' follows tattoo artist Vermin and his friend Ruckus as they scour the city to find terrible ink jobs, and for the lucky few among the convention goers, tourists and locals alike that Dirk and Ruckus find with cringe-worthy tattoos, Dirk works his magic to transform the eyesores into noteworthy masterpieces.