Bad Romance

Yihwa, a single university girl, believes that she doesn’t need boys in her life because she can survive without them, and thinks that boys are like iPhones that are only for decoration purposes. However, when she went to the condominium unit of her best friend Korn, who is celebrating his anniversary with his partner Knock, she met Korn’s friend, Cho, who suddenly fell in love with her at first sight. But Yihwa did not feel it the same way; instead, she thought that Cho is gay and he wants to have a relationship with Knock. After that day, Cho started to pursue Yihwa, however he will be having a hard time to please her and will experience different circumstances before he becomes close to her.