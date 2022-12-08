Bad Santas

Not Available

Ministry of Fun managing directors James and Matt draw up their Santa shortlist from a huge mix of wannabes, including men who are homeless, jobless, on the sick, and even those who have had a brush with the law. The successful candidates will be put through some tough training before they are allowed to graduate as Santa. Which of them can wear a Santa costume with confidence? Who can perfect the art of a jolly 'ho ho ho'? Can they learn what the most popular Christmas toys are? And, most importantly, how will they deal with those tricky questions from children?