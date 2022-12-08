Not Available

Bad Santas

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Ministry of Fun managing directors James and Matt draw up their Santa shortlist from a huge mix of wannabes, including men who are homeless, jobless, on the sick, and even those who have had a brush with the law. The successful candidates will be put through some tough training before they are allowed to graduate as Santa. Which of them can wear a Santa costume with confidence? Who can perfect the art of a jolly 'ho ho ho'? Can they learn what the most popular Christmas toys are? And, most importantly, how will they deal with those tricky questions from children?

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images