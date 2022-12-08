Not Available

There are some teachers who don't play by the rules, who ruin lives instead of changing them for the better. They'll go dangerously beyond the lesson plan to fulfill their youthful fantasies and selfish desires, often dragging students down with them into a world of deceit and danger. The educators exposed in Investigation Discovery's new, three-part series BAD TEACHERS had been beloved by students, looked up to by faculty peers, and trusted by parents. Little did anyone know that their extra-curricular activities crossed the line into twisted chemistry, secret lust, shocking exploitation, and felony seduction. Interviews with former students, loved ones, and law enforcement paint a portrait of teachers who abused their power and found themselves on the wrong side of detention.