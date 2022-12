Not Available

Badi dooooor se aaye hai is a story of 5 aliens, extraterrestrial people, from a different galaxy, who come to earth with an aim to find their eldest and lost son, 2015. This family consists of 5 aliens - a father, mother, father's brother and their 2 children. Few years back they had lost their eldest son while travelling through our galaxy. Since then they have been searching for him from planet to planet. This hunt has brought them to our planet earth.