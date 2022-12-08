Not Available

Bag of Bones

  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Mick Garris

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Headline Pictures

Bestselling novelist Mike Noonan, unable to cope after his wife's sudden death, returns to the couple's lakeside retreat in Maine, where he becomes involved in a custody battle between a young widow and her child's enormously wealthy grandfather. Mike inexplicably receives mysterious ghostly visitations, escalating nightmares and the realization that his late wife still has something to tell him.

Cast

Pierce BrosnanMike Noonan
Melissa GeorgeMattie Devore
Annabeth GishJo Noonan
Anika Noni RoseSara Tidwell
Matt FrewerSid Noonan
Jason PriestleyMarty

