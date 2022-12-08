Bag of Bones

Bestselling novelist Mike Noonan, unable to cope after his wife's sudden death, returns to the couple's lakeside retreat in Maine, where he becomes involved in a custody battle between a young widow and her child's enormously wealthy grandfather. Mike inexplicably receives mysterious ghostly visitations, escalating nightmares and the realization that his late wife still has something to tell him.
|Pierce Brosnan
|Mike Noonan
|Melissa George
|Mattie Devore
|Annabeth Gish
|Jo Noonan
|Anika Noni Rose
|Sara Tidwell
|Matt Frewer
|Sid Noonan
|Jason Priestley
|Marty
