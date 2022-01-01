Not Available

Baggage is an American dating game show, hosted by Jerry Springer. It premiered on April 19, 2010 and ended on December 2, 2011 on GSN. Baggage currently airs in reruns on GSN, Friday nights at 8PM Eastern and weeknights at 12 A.M. Eastern/11 P.M. Central. Similar to The Dating Game, Baggage gives three contestants the chance to win the eye of a prospective date. The contestants carry three suitcases onstage: a small, medium, and large one. Each suitcase contains an embarrassing, unique, or weird proposition the contestant may have; for example, bad habits, strange relationship preferences, issues with one's past, and strange hobbies. These cases represent the "baggage" to which they will confess and defend. The bigger the suitcase, the bigger the secret. Once the three contestants are pared down to one, the potential dater must admit to a fault of his or her own.