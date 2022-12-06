Not Available

Welcome to the Baggy Pants and the Nitwits guide at TV Tome.There is no editor for this show. If you would like to be the editor look <a href="/about/editor.shtml">here</a> for details. Baggy Pants & The Nitwits comprised of two cartoons. BAGGY PANTS: A five minute short about a Charlie Chaplin-type cat who gets into wacky situations. There's no voices for this segment (just like Tom & Jerry or Pink Panther) THE NITWITS: A retired super hero duo is called back into action. Arte Johnson voices Tyrone, a super hero who flys using his magic cane, Elmo. Ruth Buzzi voices Gladys, his wife. She usually bops the crooks with her purse. These two characters are based on their popular characters on Laugh-In! Please ignore that mistake below about Arte Johnson.