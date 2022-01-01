Not Available

Bahama Blue is the Bahamas beyond the beaches. Explore worlds where everything is eating…or being eaten, but fierce competition gives way to playful and funny creatures, just staking their claim. This a magical place where plants are sprinkled with shimmering dust and seahorses feed, almost without fear. Bahama Blue is a six-part television series that explores the islands of the Bahamas in a search of wildlife through the lens of cinematographers Andy Brandy Casagrande IV, Mark Rackley and Sean White. Captured in 4k cinematography, combined with intimate aerials, extraordinary macro photography and signature ‘tide lapses’, this is the Bahamas you’ve never seen before and will want to share. Created by award-winning producers Ian Herring and Maija Leivo of Parallax Film Productions, Bahama Blue premieres in Canada May 6, 2015 on the Love Nature channel.