Baht Zamani

Ada is a young girl who believes that if she is abandoned by her first love, she will be unhappy forever like the women of her maternal side. While trying to escape the fate of her family, Ada falls in love with Rüzgar, a student from Albania at the same university who is threatened with deportation. Believing that Rüzgar is her first love, Ada proposes him and they have a fake marriage to prevent his deportation. She believes that Rüzgar will literally propose to her on the 3rd anniversary of their fake marriage and then their real marriage adventure will finally begin. But unfortunately, all the dreams and hopes of Ada will be ruined when she is abandoned by Rüzgar on their 3rd wedding anniversary. Ada immediately takes action to get her first love back. But fate has its own way and will put Bora in Ada's way at an unexpected moment... A workaholic, callous, self-righteous alpha male with tightly closed doors for love...