Azaan, the dynamic young Nawab of Bhopal returns home after a hiatus of five years from London with the love of his life Shayra. However, his mother Begum Raziya eagerly awaits his return to break the news of his nikah with his childhood friend Noor. Set in the royal world of Bhopal, behold Bahu Begum, the tale of three individuals Azaan, Shayra and Noor, who are entangled in a web of love, revenge and penance!