Bai Mai Tee Plid Plew

Not Available

The story of a boy who is a little girl at heart, he is shattered from not being accepted by anyone but his mother who wholeheartedly loves him. His father is not a very good man, as he loathes him and mistreats his mother. Nira wants his father to be like his uncle-in-law Chatchavee, the only one aside from his mother who is a warm man and cares for him and understands him. Until the forbidden love occurs, Chatchavee happens to notice and cannot answer back this aberrant love, he denies Nira. Nira, deeply crushed and traumatised by this rejection, decides with his mother's support to do something that changes the rest of his life. He undergoes a sex reassignment surgery which completely transforms him into a gorgeous woman. Unfortunately, her mother dies during the operation. Devastated, she runs away from the hospital. The one who finds her and helps her is doctor Benjang, who takes her home. She starts living as his sister.