Bailey's Comets

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Family

Bailey's Comets is an animated cartoon series that aired on CBS in the 1973/74 and 1974/75 seasons. The second season consisted entirely of reruns. The series was produced by DePatie-Freleng Enterprises and was created by David H. DePatie and Friz Freleng in association with Joe Ruby and Ken Spears. Different roller skating teams compete in a worldwide race to different locations searching for clues that will lead them to the million-dollar prize. Besides the teams interfering with each other, there were also outside forces and subplots that would step in to hinder the racing teams' progress.

