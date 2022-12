Not Available

Best selling journalist/filmmaker Jon Steele ("War Junkies") takes a journey inside the Iraq war in a manner never before seen on camera as he stays embedded for 90 days with the boys of Baker Company, as they move into an Al Qaeda hotbed. At stake is a new mission, a transition away from 'shock and awe' to adopt a 'hearts and minds' campaign that includes cash payouts to the local Sunni population