The Little Bali, 4 years old, lives with his parents in an apartment in the big city and leads the life of a typical modern city child. Bali's unconventional parents care lovingly for her children, but since they are both employed, are Bali and his sister Lea often supervised by grandparents or childminder. So always something going on at home and it never gets boring! Since Bali is a sensitive and imaginative child, he makes a lot of thoughts about things and life and often sinks into daydreams. Accompanied by beautiful music show him these daydreams simple and humorous way from his small everyday needs. Info: A colorful animated series that show children with empathy the realistic but friendly everyday life of a preschool child. Embedded in modern songs convey the stories of the little dog Bali a very positive attitude to life.