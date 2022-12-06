Not Available

Ball Boys

  • Documentary
  • Sport

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

From the producers of cable's top rated Pawn Stars, Ball Boys follows the sports memorabilia business at iconic Robbie's 1st Base in Baltimore, MD, and the charming family-like relationships of the sports fanatics who work there - Robbie Sr. and Junior, Sweet Lou and Shaggy. The 12 half-hour episodes will feature the never-before-seen negotiation of buying and selling unique sports merchandise, both at the store and at off-site locations. In addition, numerous sports legends - from football pioneer Jim Brown to baseball great Pete Rose to former NBA star and current ESPN commentator Jalen Rose - stop by the store to join in lively debates, smack talk and comical antics with the staff.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images