From the producers of cable's top rated Pawn Stars, Ball Boys follows the sports memorabilia business at iconic Robbie's 1st Base in Baltimore, MD, and the charming family-like relationships of the sports fanatics who work there - Robbie Sr. and Junior, Sweet Lou and Shaggy. The 12 half-hour episodes will feature the never-before-seen negotiation of buying and selling unique sports merchandise, both at the store and at off-site locations. In addition, numerous sports legends - from football pioneer Jim Brown to baseball great Pete Rose to former NBA star and current ESPN commentator Jalen Rose - stop by the store to join in lively debates, smack talk and comical antics with the staff.