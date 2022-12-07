Ballet Shoes

Not Available

Adopted as babies by their extraordinary Great Uncle Matthew, Pauline, Petrova and Posy Fossil lead a sheltered life with their guardian, Sylvia, who is struggling to make ends meet. When the girls are accepted to ballet school, life becomes a whirl of classes and rehearsals, until yet another financial crisis threatens their future. The determined and oddly assorted ‘family’ discover that their special talents and ambitions cannot only make money, but can also help them to accomplish their vow – “to put their names in the history books.”