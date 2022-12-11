Not Available

Join Pip and Streak, as these everyday donkeys with superhero ambitions find fun and adventure around the farm. Always looking for someone to help or a mystery to solve, they will do whatever it takes to help out their friends, and whilst it may involve a bit of trial and error, by working together they always manage to save the day. A colourful and entertaining animated series for two to four-year-olds, narrated by eight-year-old, Patrick, and nine-year-old, Cleo, Balloon Barnyard will delight and engage young viewers.