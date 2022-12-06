Not Available

Ballykissangel is one of the best British primetime shows ever seen on British television. The story follows people living in a village called Ballkissangel. Their hopes, fears, romances, mysteries, but mostly very calm stories without criminal acts and something similar are followed by million of viewers. The show was first based on a life of Peter Clifford, a young priest that arrived to Ballykissangel and noone liked him at first, but later turned out to be great while trying to connect to Assumpta Fitzgerald. But, after three seasons, Stephen Thompkins who played Peter leaves the show. Season four starts with new characters of which mostly important is a new priest that replaces Peter, Father Aidan O'Connell who just came out of monastery. The show aired continously by seasons from 1996 to 1999 and went into a break, just to return later in 2001 for one more season. There were 6 seasons and 57 episodes. In 1997 the show also had a Christmas Special Episode.