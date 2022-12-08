Not Available

Baltic Coasts features aerial views of landmarks along the Baltic Sea coastline, including the Bay of Kiel, the Hanseatic city of Luebeck and Western Pomerania, showing steep coasts, beautiful cities and breathtaking nature spectacles. "Baltic" called by the Swedish and German, "West Lake" by Estonians. "Mare Balticum" is the common term that combines the nine coastal states around Europe's largest inland sea. Almost 95 percent of the shoreline today belong to the European Union, but the differences from country to country are enormous. The cinematic journey around the Baltic sea tells the stories of people - on lonely islands, secluded in the border areas into vibrant cities. From Copenhagen to the Danish South Sea and the route goes along the Swedish coast and on the Aland Islands to Finland. With the ferry from Helsinki across to Tallinn, Riga, on the Curonian Spit and finally to the Polish coast. The last stop of the trip is Szczecin. Breathtaking Cineflex camera shots from the helicopter show the Baltic Sea in a new perspective. The poetic view transform the seemingly well-known into exotic landscapes. The people also tell of the traditions, lifestyle, environment and economic situation in the regions. A Vidicom Production in Association with ARTE, NDR, UR, YLE, DR and Canal+