What do you get when you combine Alabama and the Amazon? Bamazon, of course, which is the title of this docuseries that follows a group of eight unemployed construction workers from Alabama who travel to Guyana to explore the South American nation's rain forests and wildlife. But they're not there just to enjoy the scenery. They head to the Amazon in search of gold. The group sets up a gold-mining operation to try to earn some cash while out of work.