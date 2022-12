Not Available

Each week on Bam's Bad Ass Game Show, competitors will vie for $10,000 by facing off against each other in incredibly demented, potentially dangerous and occasionally painful challenges, like answering trivia questions while dangling above a pool of trash-filled water or dropping a watermelon on a target after being shot out of a cannon. The loser of each challenge is eliminated until there's only one contestant left standing to take home the cash prize.