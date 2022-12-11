Not Available

Ban Shu Legend

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

CCTV

Produced by Yu Zheng and written by screenwriter Zhang Wei, this is the counterpart to his previous popular series Female Prime Minister. The story tells of the niece of the first female prime minister Ban Zhao. The titular Ban Shu earns her way up to become a teacher at the Royal Female Academy formed by the Empress Deng Wei. However, her job in the court becomes much harder when conspiracies begin totake place, as a result she decides to leave the court to spread the Han culture.

Cast

