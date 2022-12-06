Not Available

This television series, Bananas in Pyjamas, is about two giant, child-like bananas, B1 and B2. They are good friends and companions. Together they live on Cuddles Lane, with their friends, the Teddy Bears: Amy, Morgan, and Lulu, the Rat-in-a-Hat, and various other critters. The bananas are constantly teasing the Teddy Bears (the bears know that it is all in fun), but those silly bananas are always able foil the Rat's sly tricks. B1 and B2 are typically mischievous; however, they are always ready to fight for a good cause. Theme Song Lyrics Bananas in pyjamas are coming down the stairs, Bananas in pyjamas are coming down in pairs, Bananas in pyjamas are chasing teddy bears, 'Cause on Tuesdays they all try to catch them unawares!