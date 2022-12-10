Not Available

Kandemir is the head of a gang which conducts robberies. Their main goal is to rob fairly. What connects the members of the gang to one another is friendship. Unfortunately, everything changes after an old friend of Kandemir, Ali Rıza Kaptan’s goes to prison. Kandemir and the gang settle into an old neighborhood which seems quiet and peaceful. However, nothing is as how it seems in the neighborhood. They introduce themselves to their neighbors as the Nevizade family. Protagonists Kandemir, Ferdi, Karlos, Yaren, Bahadır and Derya have had hard times and when they gather under one roof these gang members still carry the traces of those hard times. Kandemir wishes to confront his daughter and show her that he is no longer a man of monkey business, while blood brothers Ferdi and Karlos who ran away from an orphanage still carry the misery of the streets; Yaren who came to İstanbul with the hope of being a famous singer is singing in taverns; Bahadır uses his genius for hacking computers and Derya joins the gang with her acting skills in order to save her father.