Each episode of VH1's Bands Reunited chronicles the effort to reunite a popular band from decades past, long since broken up. The show's host, VH1 personality Aamer Haleem, travels the globe to track down the former band members and convince them to come together for a one time only reunion and performance in Los Angeles or London, England. Shock, embarrassment and sometimes anger are just a few of the reactions host Aamer Haleem finds as he shows up unexpectedly and surprises each band member with the possibility of reuniting with their former bandmates. Some are thrilled for the opportunity to relive their heydays, while others would rather keep the past in the past. Convincing the band members to put their divisive break-ups behind them is not an easy task. Emotions run high from past conflicts about money, music, heartache, and the rock and roll lifestyle. Join our host as he attempts to bring together these former band mates, and have them perform together live