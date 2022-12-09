Not Available

BanG Dream!

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Issen

Since she was very young, Kasumi Toyama has always been searching for the "Star Beat", a sparkling and exciting sound she heard while looking up at the night sky. Just after getting into high school, Kasumi comes across a "star-shaped guitar" in the storage area of an old pawn shop. Feeling a rush and excitement she has never felt before, Kasumi teams up with four other girls and embarks on a journey to seek out the shiny place. We promise to perform a live here!

Cast

Sae OotsukaIchigaya Arisa
Rimi NishimotoUshigome Rimi
Kanon ShizakiShirokane Rinko
Ayasa ItouIchigaya Arisa
AimiToyama Kasumi
Ayaka OhashiYamabuki Saaya

