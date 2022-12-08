Not Available

Fasten your seatbelts, put on your safety helmet and get ready for the biggest of big bangs as Banger Boys crash on to your TV screens. Banger Boys has spectacular car stunts and tons of drama as the Dreamers team, led by champion racer Steve Anscombe (aka Cecil) transform cast-off scrap cars into highly tuned mean racing machines. Once the old wrecks have been rebuilt and given a new lease of life they head for the start line. Then it's full on the accelerator as the banger cars enjoy their magnificent moment in the spotlight on a high speed racetrack. Banger Boys follows the Dreamers team as they track down, build, race and smash up cars, as well as exploring the bond that keeps this tightly knit family of racers and engineers together.