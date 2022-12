Not Available

A young woman goes in search of the father she has never known. Her search takes her from Australia to England and then on to Bangkok. There she meets up eith a charming young man, Arkie Ragan, who plants drugs in her luggage and leaves her to her fate when the authorities find them during a routine search at the airport. Following her imprisonment in the notorious Bangkok Hilton prison she awaits the decision of the authorities on whether she should face the death penalty.