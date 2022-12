Not Available

The show is a spin-off or continuation of a popular sitcom that ran between 2003 to 2012 called Bang rak Soi 9. This time it's about Jutjang, the son of the characters in Bang rak Soi 9, Chadjen and Pang. The story is about a dilemma faced by Jutjang when his heart simultaneously beats for two persons, siblings who recently move into his house. He has to struggle to decide who is the right person, her ... or him.