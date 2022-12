Not Available

Newspaper journalist Akiba Shunsuke is transferred to the cultural desk and put in charge of shogi. He meets Sanada Nobushige, a 33-year-old aiming to be a professional shogi player by achieving the rank of 4-dan or more. Sanada is over the age limit as he could not achieve 4-dan by the age of 26, and is now trying to take an exam for admission to 3-dan. Akiba supports Sanada's attempt to become a professional shogi player and becomes interested in the game...