Bank of Dave

It's Dave versus the Goliaths of the banking world as Channel 4 follows one man's attempt to revolutionise how people bank. David Fishwick is so fed up with the way that the banks are treating people he's decided to open his own tiny bank to serve his local community in Burnley and help the people the banks have turned down. Dave's plan is to open an old fashioned bank and be a hands-on bank manager giving good rates to borrowers and savers alike. Instead of bankers' bonuses, Dave plans for any profits to go to local charities, but he soon discovers that this simple plan is not as straightforward as he thought it would be.