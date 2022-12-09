Not Available

The entire region knows the Berthet family. When people talk about them, they call them ‘gypsies’. Larissa Berthet houses her entire tribe in her home, including Yvan, a local orphan whom she took in and raised as her son. When Yvan finds out that he is to become a father, he decides to become a ‘normal’ man. However, a local bipolar dealer, a jealous cop, an unstable ex and a Machiavellian stepmother have other plans. Luckily, his family is there to support him. But when you’re a Berthet some things just aren’t as simple as they seem.