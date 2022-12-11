Barareh Nights

Not Available

The show stars Mehran Modiri, as Shir Farhad, the son of Lower Barare's khan, or leader. He lives with his sister, Saharnaz; mother, Shadone; and father, Salar Khan. The show begins when a journalist, Kiyanush, from Tehran is arrested for writing an article criticizing the government, escapes capture, and then is bitten by a snake. Shir Farhad finds him collapsed and brings him to the village of Barare, nurtures him to health, and gradually introduces him to the town and the other characters in the show, such as the families of Upper and Lower Barare's Khans, as well as the flamboyant village poet, Baguri, and village doctor. Later in the series, new characters such as the village gendarme and Upper Barare's Khan's son and daughter, Keivun and Leilun, join the cast. Davune doesn't appear in this.