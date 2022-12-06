Not Available

The Barbara Stanwyck Show was a dramatic anthology series with Miss Stanwyck as the Hostess/Star. The filmed teleplays were 30 minutes in length and four of them were pilots for possible series'. "The Seventh Miracle" with Lloyd Nolan; "Dear Charlie" with Milton Berle; "Call Me Annie" with Peggy Cass; and "Big Jake" with Andy Devine. Unfortunately none of them were picked up. A remarkable series with stellar performances and guest appearances. Another forgotten treasure of the past.