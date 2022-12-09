Not Available

BARBARA WALTERS PRESENTS AMERICAN SCANDALS explores true-crime stories that dominated national headlines, presenting the exclusive interviews that defined these crimes. In each 60-minute episode, Walters recounts some of her most famous one-on-one interviews, offering unprecedented access as she reveals new information from the original interviews, including her own personal thoughts for the first time. From the tragic murder of musical legend John Lennon, to Jim Bakker's sexual affair and imprisonment for fraud, to the most notorious teacher-student sex scandal in history, Walters reveals true, never-before-seen scoop and conducts new interviews with key players involved in the original case, putting these crimes in context years later.