Not Available

Based on Raichlen's best-selling cookbook BBQ USA. From pit-masters to pit stops; from smoked New England turkey to drunken Texan steak - this mouthwatering travelogue of American barbecue leaves no coal unturned. Each show focuses on different American regional barbecue traditions - from classics like Memphis Dry Rub Ribs and Smoke-la-homa Brisket to grilling adventures like a whole grilled salmon from the Pacific Northwest and a Wisconsin-style Bratwurst Hot Tub