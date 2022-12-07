Not Available

"Barbie and the Sensations" is a 2-part TV miniseries created by DIC Entertainment with Saban Productions featuring popular Mattel character Barbie, and based upon the "Barbie and the Rockers" line of dolls. It first aired in syndication in 1987 with each installment lasting approximately 25 minutes; part 1 was entitled "Barbie and the Rockers: Out of This World" and part 2 was entitled "Barbie and the Sensations: Rockin' Back to Earth". The films were later released on VHS by Hi-Tops Video, and then on DVD by 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment (20th Century Fox owned DIC Entertainment and Saban Productions, which have both produced the films).